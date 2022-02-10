SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $3.32. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 690,063 shares.

SLQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.