SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on S. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.73.

S opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,814,872.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $19,044,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

