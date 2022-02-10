ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 24,331 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.