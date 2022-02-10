ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 24,331 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
