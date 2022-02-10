Sether (SETH) Achieves Market Cap of $531,317.01

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $531,317.01 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00103611 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

