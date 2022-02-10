SF Capital Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,967.34 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $88,967.34 and approximately $555.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

