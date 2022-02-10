Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 171,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

