Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shell.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Shell has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

