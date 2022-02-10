Shelton Capital Management Acquires 20,200 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

