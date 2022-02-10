Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,931,504 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,410. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

