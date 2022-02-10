Shelton Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

