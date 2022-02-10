Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,009,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $440.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.