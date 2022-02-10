Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

