Shelton Capital Management Purchases 358 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,966,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

