Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

LULU stock opened at $330.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.