Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.00

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 157.66 ($2.13), with a volume of 132928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($2.06).

The company has a market cap of £78.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

