Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €201.00 ($231.03) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($242.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($201.15) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($155.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €170.00 ($195.40).

SAE traded up €4.80 ($5.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting €111.10 ($127.70). The company had a trading volume of 52,114 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -95.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €91.95 ($105.69) and a one year high of €249.00 ($286.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

