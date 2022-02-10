Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €201.00 ($231.03) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($242.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($201.15) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($155.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €170.00 ($195.40).

SAE traded up €4.80 ($5.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting €111.10 ($127.70). The company had a trading volume of 52,114 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -95.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €91.95 ($105.69) and a one year high of €249.00 ($286.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

