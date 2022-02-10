Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,792.91

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $143,792.91 and $8,996.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

