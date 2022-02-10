Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($81.72) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.65 ($75.46).

Shares of SHL opened at €58.06 ($66.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($77.77).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

