SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

