Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

SLGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

