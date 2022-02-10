Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

