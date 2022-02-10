SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

