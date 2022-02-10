Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.95. Similarweb shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $5,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

