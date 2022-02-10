Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of Simon Property Group worth $446,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

