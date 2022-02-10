Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.09. 13,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

