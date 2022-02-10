Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 20,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Get Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCLO. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.