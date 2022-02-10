Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

