Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Down 5.2%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 2,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.