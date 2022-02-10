Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Down 5.2%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 2,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

