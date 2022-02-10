SmartMesh Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $113,680.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

