Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

