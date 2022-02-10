Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 820,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,768,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,237,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

