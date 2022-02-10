Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,491 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $354,000.

NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,225. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

