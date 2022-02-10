Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.
NYSE:SQM opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
