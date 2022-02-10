Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.