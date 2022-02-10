Societe Generale Boosts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.75

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

ISNPY stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

