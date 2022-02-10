Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €40.00 ($45.98) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLE. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($41.38) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.68) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GLE stock traded up €0.53 ($0.61) on Thursday, reaching €35.63 ($40.95). 3,489,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($48.14) and a one year high of €52.26 ($60.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.77.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

