SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $359.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $441.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.72.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.16. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

