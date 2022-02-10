Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,904. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

SONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

