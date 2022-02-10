Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SONN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

