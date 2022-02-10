Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Purchases $31,260.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTCMKTS SOTK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 12,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

