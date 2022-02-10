Sonos, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonos in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SONO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Sonos has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

