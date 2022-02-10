Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 27,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,331,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
