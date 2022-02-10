Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 65,717 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

