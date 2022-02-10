Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 394.8% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 486.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $27,808.77 and $2.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 394.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

