SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,602 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,371. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68.

