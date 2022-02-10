Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

