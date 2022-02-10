SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,690 ($22.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,825 ($24.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.41).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($21.20) on Tuesday. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,605.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,606.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

