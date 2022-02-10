Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.91 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 54.67 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.75), with a volume of 128,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £91.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.86.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

