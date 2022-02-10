Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.91 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 54.67 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.75), with a volume of 128,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £91.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.86.

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

