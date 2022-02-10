Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s stock price shot up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)
