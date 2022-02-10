Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s stock price shot up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

