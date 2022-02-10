Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.95

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.95, but opened at $25.64. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 16,998 shares.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.75%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

