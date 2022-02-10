STARSHIP Reaches Market Cap of $9.94 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $74,159.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

